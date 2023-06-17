Assam Floods: Over 34,000 People Affected in 11 Districts

Over 5000 more people have been affected in the last 24 hours in 11 districts of Assam in flash floods taking the total affected population to over 34,000 with incessant rainfall inundating new areas.
Most of the rivers, including the Brahmaputra, have rising water levels at different places though none are flowing above the danger mark, according to the daily flood report of the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA).
The ASDMA report stated that 34,189 people -- 14, 675 women and 3,787 children -- have been affected by the deluge.
Bishwanath, Darrang, Dhemaji, Dibrugarh, Lakhimpur, Tamulpur and Udalguri are among the affected districts, the report stated.
Lakhimpur is the worst hit with over 23,516 people affected, followed by Dibrugarh with 3,857, Darrang with 2231, Bishwanath with 2231, and Dhemaji with 1,085.
Eleven relief distribution centres, eight in Lakhimpur and two in Udalguri, have been set up.
Altogether, 77 villages have been adversely impacted by floods and 209.67 hectares of crop areas have been damaged across Assam, the ASDMA said.
Four embankments, two each in Lakhimpur and Udalguri, have been breached.
Massive erosions have been reported from Biswanath, Bongaigaon, Dibrugarh, Golaghat, Jorhat, Karbi Anglong West, Lakhimpur, Morigaon, Nalbari, Sonitpur, Tamulpur and Udalguri districts, the ASDMA said.
Landslides have also been reported from some parts of Dima Hasao and Kamrup districts following heavy rainfall, the report said.
Meanwhile, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted very heavy rainfall over districts such as Kokrajhar, Chirang, Baksa, Bongaigaon, Barpeta, Nalbari, Darrang, Dhemaji, Lakhimpur for the next two days.