Assam Floods: Over 8,900 People Affected In Sonitpur, Dhemaji

The number of people affected by the Assam floods has dramatically increased in the last 24 hours from 1,570 to 8,976, in Dhemaji and Sonitpur areas.
In Dhemaji, 8,891 individuals are grappling with the aftermath, while Sonitpur has reported 85 affected residents. Additionally, 7,204 animals have also been impacted by the calamity.
However, the latest bulletin issued by the Central Water Commission (CWC) at 8 am indicates that no rivers are currently flowing above the danger level.
Authorities are working diligently to provide aid and relief to the affected communities and animals as the situation continues to be monitored closely.