Assam Floods: Situation Worsens in Kampur, Kopili Flowing Above Danger Level

After continuous downpour since the past few days across Assam, the water level of the Kopili River in Nagaon district is rising at an alarming rate.
More than 50 villages have been hit by the floods after embankment have been washed away due to the heavy rainfall. Many areas in Kampur are now completely submerged under water.
Flood water is flowing over many roads across Kampur. Flood victims are facing scarcity of drinking water and food items. People are facing a difficult situation and are currently taking shelter in schools.
Meanwhile, the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) is carrying out rescue operations at Bokulguri in Kampur.
Further, opening of the gates of the Karbi Langpi Hydropower Project has triggered the water levels of the Borpani River flowing through Kampur.
Over 11.09 lakh people have been affected in across 25 districts and under 72 revenue circles of the state. As many as four persons died in the last 24 hours in the state.
The water level of the Manas, Pagladiya, Puthimari, Gaurang and Brahmaputra rivers are flowing above the danger level mark in many places.
According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), 1,510 villages are currently underwater.
Incessant rainfall and water logging also disrupted train schedules in the state and several trains have been partially cancelled or diverted.
On Thursday, the Kalaigaon-Udalguri road was washed off by flood waters which submerged 10 villages in the Kalaigaon area. In the Tamulpur district, more than 7,000 people were affected. On Tuesday, four people were killed in Guwahati due to landslides.