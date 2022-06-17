Assam Floods: Situation Worsens in Kampur, Kopili Flowing Above Danger Level

After continuous downpour since the past few days across Assam, the water level of the Kopili River in Nagaon district is rising at an alarming rate.

More than 50 villages have been hit by the floods after embankment have been washed away due to the heavy rainfall. Many areas in Kampur are now completely submerged under water.

Flood water is flowing over many roads across Kampur. Flood victims are facing scarcity of drinking water and food items. People are facing a difficult situation and are currently taking shelter in schools.

Meanwhile, the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) is carrying out rescue operations at Bokulguri in Kampur.

Further, opening of the gates of the Karbi Langpi Hydropower Project has triggered the water levels of the Borpani River flowing through Kampur.