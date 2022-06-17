Assam Floods: Special Flight Service Between Ghy & Silchar from June 18

The Assam government has organized special flight service between Guwahati and Silchar as the flood and landslide due to continuous rainfall in Assam has disrupted the road connectivity between Barak and Brahmaputra valley.

The flight service has been arranged by Assam Tourism Development Corporation (ATDC) and the special flight will operate by FlyBig Airlines from Saturday (June 18).

According to a notification issued by ATDC, the flight from Guwahati to Silchar will depart at 6 pm and from Silchar to Guwahati at 7.10 pm on June 18 and 19.

On June 20 onwards, the flight will depart from Guwahati at 7.45 AM and from Silchar at 8.55 AM.

Passengers will be able to book flights at special counter to be set up at Deputy Commissioner’s office at Silchar and in Guwahati, passengers will be able to book their tickets at Red River Travels (unit of ATDC) AND Paryatan Bhawan in Paltan Bazar.