Assam Floods Worsen: Death Toll Rises to 16, Over 5.6 Lakh Affected Across 19 Districts

The flood situation in Assam continues to worsen, with the official death toll rising to 16 after two more fatalities were reported from Sribhumi and Hailakandi districts in the Barak Valley. Among the deceased is a minor boy, while another male child has been reported missing in Sonitpur district.

Advertisment

According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), the current wave of floods has impacted over 5.6 lakh people across 19 districts, inundating 1,433 villages and damaging over 19,000 hectares of cropland.

Rivers Flowing Above Danger Level

Several major rivers continue to flow above the danger mark:

Brahmaputra (Dhubri)

Burhidihing (Chenimari, Khowang)

Kopili (Kampur, Dharamtul)

Barak (A.P. Ghat and B.P. Ghat)

Dhaleswari (Gharmura)

Katakhal (Matizuri)

Kushiyara (Sribhumi)

Districts Worst Affected

The Sribhumi district remains the worst-hit, with 2,15,148 people affected, followed by Hailakandi (1,79,400), Cachar (80,028), and Nagaon (47,589).

Relief and Rescue Operations

A total of 41,413 people are currently taking shelter in 385 relief camps spread across six flood-hit districts. Relief distribution and rescue efforts are being coordinated by local administration and state disaster response forces.

Infrastructure and Livestock Loss

26 incidents of road damage

4 bridge collapses

6 damaged embankments

435,827 livestock affected, while 8,692 animals have perished

Urban Flooding in Guwahati, Kamrup & Darrang

Urban areas have also been severely affected. The Assam Urban Flood Report flags alarming conditions in Kamrup, Kamrup (Metro), and Darrang districts:

In Kamrup , seven wards — including Palashbari, Nagarbera, and Hajo — are submerged, with localities like Santinagar, Kalbari, Rohdhola, and Madhu Pur witnessing severe waterlogging.

In Darrang , eight wards in Kharupetia are reeling under floodwater.

In Kamrup (Metro), five wards — including Maligaon, Ghoramara, and Anil Nagar — are facing continuous urban flooding.

Revenue Circles & Villages Affected

The floodwaters have engulfed 63 revenue circles, including Silchar, Udharbond, Katigorah, and Kampur. Key affected villages include Kalibari, Chaygaon, Dibrugarh West, and Mayong, among others.

Outlook

With rainfall expected to continue in several parts of the state, the administration remains on high alert. ASDMA have advised residents in low-lying and riverbank areas to move to higher ground and make use of relief facilities.

State and central agencies are coordinating closely to mitigate the crisis and ensure timely aid reaches the affected population.

Also Read: Erosion Threatens Assam Villages as Rivers Swallow Land