Assam: Food Safety Officer Caught Red-Handed Taking Bribe

Assam police have arrested a food safety officer from Nagaon for attempting to take a bribe of Rs 10,000 on Friday.

The officer identified as Birinchi Kumar Karzee, allegedly demanded the bribe in lieu of issuing Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) license to the complainant for a start-up.

Following this, the vigilance and anti-corruption cell and Nagaon police laid a trap and caught Karzee red-handed.

Informing about the development, special director general of police, GP Singh, wrote on Twitter, “In a lawful trap operation in Nagaon, Team @DIR_VAC_ASSAM one Birinchi Kumar Karzee, Designated Food Safety Officer, Nagaon has been caught red handed accepting a bribe of Rs 10,000 against demanded Rs One Lac to issue FSSAI License for a Start-Up that the complainant owns.”