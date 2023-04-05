Assam Forest Department Accused of Rhino Census Data Manipulation

The Ministry had sought a report from the CWLW on February 19, 2023, but according to Choudhury, the wildlife wing of the Assam Forest Department has not adhered to the central government's directives. Choudhury further alleged that the rhino population estimation in the Kaziranga National Park in 2022 was inflated by manipulating survey data sheets.

However, the data sheets from the enumeration across the 84 compartments of the national park showed that the actual count of rhinos was 2,042, Rohit claimed. Meanwhile, the figures were "adjusted" after a sample survey in some randomly selected compartments to show 2,613 rhinos—an increase of 200 from the 2,413 rhinos estimated in 2018.

Choudhury further claimed that the survey data sheets were doctored to "mislead the government and the public on the actual number of rhinos" in the national park. The Kaziranga National Park is home to the one-horned rhino and is known for its population of the species.

The allegations of data manipulation and failure to provide factual reports have raised concerns about the conservation efforts in the Kaziranga National Park. The park is a UNESCO World Heritage site and is home to several endangered species.

The population of one-horned rhinos in the park is closely monitored, and any inaccuracies in the census data could have serious implications for the conservation efforts. The Assam Forest Department has not yet responded to the allegations made by Choudhury.

The Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change has not made any official statement on the matter. The allegations have sparked a debate on the need for transparency in wildlife census and conservation efforts, and the importance of accurate data for effective conservation.