Assam Forest Department Issues Fresh Eviction Notices To 59 Families In Golaghat

The Assam Forest Department, along with the CRPF and local police, on Sunday issued fresh eviction notices to 59 families residing in No. 2 Negheribill, Merapani, Golaghat District, in connection with illegal land encroachments.

This follows a long-standing dispute over the area. On August 8, 2025, the Forest Department had initially issued eviction notices to 205 families in No. 2 Negheribill, Merapani, and 11 families in Uriamghat, prompting some of them to approach the Gauhati High Court seeking a stay on the action.

The matter eventually reached the Supreme Court of India, which, on February 10, 2026, ruled in favour of the Assam Government’s Forest Department. Acting on the apex court’s directive, the Golaghat Forest Division issued a new notice, signed by the Golaghat Forest Division Officer on February 21, directing the affected families to vacate the encroached land within seven days.

Reports indicate that several residents hesitated to accept and sign the eviction notices, prompting officials to place the letters directly at their homes. Authorities have clarified that any family failing to file an appeal within the seven-day window risks immediate eviction, in line with the Supreme Court’s ruling.

Speaking on the development, Ranjan Baruah, Regional Forest Officer, Jamuguri, confirmed the issuance of the notices and stressed that the administration is committed to enforcing the law while following due process.