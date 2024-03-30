Assam Forest Dept, Aaranyak Launch Training on Hoolock Gibbon Conservation

This training course was week long and residential. A wide range of related topic areas are being covered including, Biodiversity in Northeast India and conservation, Primates Conservation in Northeast India with special reference to Hoolock gibbon, Gibbon Census or Population estimation, Gibbon Data collection, maintaining & reporting, Techniques of Floristic study, Gibbon habitat characteristic and Restoration, Population and Habitat Monitoring, Gibbon rescue and rehabilitation, Global Positioning System & use in field, and Legal Orientation (Wildlife Laws and its application).