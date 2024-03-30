Assam Forest Dept, Aaranyak Launch Training on Hoolock Gibbon Conservation

Research-oriented biodiversity conservation organisation 'Aaranyak' launched a vital training program on Hoolock Gibbon conservation strategy at the Gibbon Conservation Centre of the Hoollongapar Gibbon Wildlife Sanctuary in Jorhat district of Assam.
The training, which began on March 28, is a joint effort between the Jorhat Forest Division of the Assam Forest Department. It was supported by The Habitat Trusts, IUCN SSC Primate Specialists Group, and IUCN Primate Section of Small Apes to conduct research, training, and conservation activities on Hoolock Gibbons in Assam.
29 forest frontline staff members are currently participating in the training program, which is scheduled to end on April 2.
This training course was week long and residential. A wide range of related topic areas are being covered including, Biodiversity in Northeast India and conservation, Primates Conservation in Northeast India with special reference to Hoolock gibbon, Gibbon Census or Population estimation, Gibbon Data collection, maintaining & reporting, Techniques of Floristic study, Gibbon habitat characteristic and Restoration, Population and Habitat Monitoring, Gibbon rescue and rehabilitation, Global Positioning System & use in field, and Legal Orientation (Wildlife Laws and its application).
This course aims to equip participants with a fundamental comprehension of the core principles of primatology, along with practical involvement in field research methods and techniques.
Nandha Kumar, Divisional Forest Officer, Jorhat Forest Division inaugurated the first batch of training programme. Kumar extended a warm welcome to the trainees, emphasizing the significance of this particular training program in enhancing the capabilities of the frontline staff in preserving biodiversity and wildlife.