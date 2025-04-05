Assam: Forest Officer Caught Red-Handed Accepting Bribe in Sipajhar

Officials of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption, Assam, on Saturday apprehended a forest officer in Darrang district’s Sipajhar on bribery charges.

Advertisment

The accused, identified as Aminur Rahman, a forester at the Kurua Forest Range, was allegedly demanding a huge amount of money per amount as bribe. As per sources, Rahman demanded Rs 30,000 per month from tractor and dumper owners under the pretext of land excavation.

He was caught red-handed today in Bijulibari while accepting a bribe of Rs 5,000 from the complainant in lieu of allowing hindrance-free excavation business. The anti-corruption team apprehended him on the spot, and further investigation into the case is underway.

Taking to platform ‘X’, the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption, wrote, “Today @DIR_VAC_ASSAM caught red handed Aminur Rahman, Forester Grade-I, O/o Kurua Forest Range, Darrang after he accepted Rs. 5000/- bribe from the complainant in lieu of allowing hindrance free earth carrying business.”