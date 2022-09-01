Assam: Forest Officials Recover Leopard, Pangolin Skins from Nagaon

Parts of wild animals including two leopard skins have been recovered in Nagaon district by the forest officials.

The leopard skins have been recovered along with some pangolin skins in an operation launched by the Nagaon division forest officials based on the information of the forest department.

The forest officials also apprehended four persons identified as Abdul Rahman, Afaz Uddin, Samed Ali and Nizam Uddin regarding the case.

A case has also been registered in connection with the recovery by the Nagaon Forest Division official.

Bhaskar Deka, District Forest Officer, Nagaon Forest Division while quoted by ANI said that, they had launched the operation based on the information received from the PCCF (Principal Chief Conservator of Forests) and HoFF (Head of Forest Forces).

"After getting the information we went to the Doboka Namati where we detected some pangolin skin and leopard skin. We seized pangolin skins weighing about 10-12 kg and two leopard skins," Deka said.

Earlier this month, forest officials in Assam caught three persons for their alleged involvement in the illegal rhino horn trade in Golaghat district.

According to the forest officials, the trio have been involved in the smuggling of rhino horns near Kaziranga National Park.



