Assam: Forest Range Officer Arrested On Bribery Charges

The sleuths of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption on Wednesday arrested the Forest Range Officer of Lakhipur under Cachar district on bribery charges.
The officer in question, identified as Shri Debabrata Gogoi, was caught red handed while accepting the bribe money from the complainant.
According to reports, the accused attempted to escape along with the tainted money, however, he was nabbed after a brief chase.
Taking to twitter, GP Singh said, “Our fight against corruption continues. Today, a team from @DIR_VAC_ASSAM caught red-handed the Forest Range Officer, Lakhipur. Shri Debabrata Gogoi Cachar district with accepted bribe money.”
Earlier, Assam Police issued two helpline numbers 0361-2462295 and 1800-3453767 and urged citizens of the state to report whenever they face any type of monetary demand made by government employees.