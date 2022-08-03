Assam: Forest Range Officer Arrested On Bribery Charges

The sleuths of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption on Wednesday arrested the Forest Range Officer of Lakhipur under Cachar district on bribery charges.

The officer in question, identified as Shri Debabrata Gogoi, was caught red handed while accepting the bribe money from the complainant.

According to reports, the accused attempted to escape along with the tainted money, however, he was nabbed after a brief chase.