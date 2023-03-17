Assam: Former AGP MLA Among 7 Arrested In Raid Against Gambling

Former MLA from Naharkatia Assembly constituency in Dibrugarh, Naren Sonowal, was arrested on Thursday for allegedly being involved in gambling activities.

Sonowal was arrested during an operation conducted by a team of Dibrugarh police at Boiragimoth area, a suburb in the city.

The police also apprehended six others in connection to the case. They have been identified as Mukul Ghosh, Mehroz Ahmed, Dipendra Dutta, Ritwik Baruah, Abdul Rashid and Dipak Ranjan.

A case under relevant sections has been registered against the arrested individuals.

An investigation to unearth further linkages is on.

Naren Sonowal was an MLA from the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) party, who was elected in 2016 from Naharkatia Assembly constituency.

Notably in 2021, it was revealed that Sonowal was the richest legislator among sitting MLAs with declared assets worth Rs 33 crore, according to an analysis by Association of Democratic Reforms (ADR) – a Delhi-based NGO.

It was reported that the former MLA’s total assets stood at a whopping Rs 339,460,623, out of which Rs 23,267,176 were movable assets and Rs 316,193,447 were immovable assets.