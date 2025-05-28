Assam: Former MLA Calls Out ‘Authoritarian’ CCL Order by NCHAC CEM Debolal Gorlosa

In a strong statement, former MLA and ex-CEM of the North Cachar Hills Autonomous Council (NCHAC), Samarjit Haflongbar, has criticized the recent directive issued by the NCHAC under the leadership of current Chief Executive Member (CEM) Debolal Gorlosa.

The controversial order, dated May 21, 2025, instructs all department heads not to recommend Child Care Leave (CCL) beyond 90 days for government employees in the Dima Hasao district.

Haflongbar, citing Article 309 of the Indian Constitution, pointed out that under existing departmental rules in Assam, female state government employees with minor children are entitled to 730 days (two years) of CCL during their service tenure. Additionally, single male employees with custody of minor or specially-abled children are also eligible for this leave. The leave can be availed for child rearing, attending to illness, examinations, and other essential caregiving duties.

Calling the NCHAC order regressive and unconstitutional, Haflongbar accused Debolal Gorlosa (also known as Daniel Dimasa) of acting in a manner reminiscent of authoritarian leadership, drawing a provocative comparison to Kim Jong Un. He condemned the order as disrespectful and indifferent to the rights of female employees and the well-being of minor children in Dima Hasao.

Terming the directive a blatant violation of fundamental and constitutional rights, Haflongbar urged all female government employees in the district to stand united and oppose the move.

