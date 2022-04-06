Assam: Four ATM Fraudsters Arrested From Different Locations

Assam police have arrested four ATM fraudsters, including a woman, from two different locations in the state in a span of two days.

The woman fraudster, whose identity is yet to be ascertained, was arrested in Assam’s Nagaon district on Wednesday. She had allegedly attempted to exchange ATM cards with an elderly man.

Police said the woman steals money from elderly people by swapping their ATM cards and obtaining their pin numbers.

As many as 14 ATM cards were recovered from her possession.

Taking to Twitter, Nagaon Police wrote, “BEWARE OF FRAUDSTER A woman is apprehended by Nagaon Police who used to target people by exchanging their ATM card in lieu of helping them & withdraw all savings14 cards of different persons recovered from her possession.”