Assam: Four ATM Fraudsters Arrested From Different Locations

Assam police have arrested four ATM fraudsters, including a woman, from two different locations in the state in a span of two days.
The woman fraudster, whose identity is yet to be ascertained, was arrested in Assam’s Nagaon district on Wednesday. She had allegedly attempted to exchange ATM cards with an elderly man.
Police said the woman steals money from elderly people by swapping their ATM cards and obtaining their pin numbers.
As many as 14 ATM cards were recovered from her possession.
Taking to Twitter, Nagaon Police wrote, “BEWARE OF FRAUDSTER A woman is apprehended by Nagaon Police who used to target people by exchanging their ATM card in lieu of helping them & withdraw all savings14 cards of different persons recovered from her possession.”
In another incident, three alleged ATM fraudsters in Barpeta district on Tuesday.
As per reports, the fraudsters allegedly swapped ATM cards of unsuspicious users to carry out illegal activities.
Police also recovered more than 35 ATM cards, one car, two mobiles, Rs 5000 cash and a swipe machine from their possession.
“An interstate gang of fraudsters who exchange ATM cards from unsuspecting ATM users busted in Barpeta today with the arrest of 3 persons with the help of public. More than 35 ATM cards,a swipe machine,1 car,2 mobiles,Cash Rs-5,000 were recovered from their possession,” Barpeta Police wrote on Twitter.