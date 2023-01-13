Assam: Four Injured After Electric Pole Falls On Running E-Rickshaw

Assam

According to the information, the electric suddenly got uprooted and fell on a running e-rickshaw, injuring its driver and three occupants.
At least four persons were injured after an electric pole fell on an e-rickshaw at Sualkuchi in Assam’s Kamrup district on Friday. 

The incident was reported from Noapara area near SBI bank. 

The three other occupants belonged to a single family, sources informed, adding that nobody sustained critical injuries.

It is alleged that the electric pole got uprooted due to the negligence of concerned authorities who had been working on the drainage system in the area. 

Following the incident, all of the injured were rushed to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) for medical attention.

