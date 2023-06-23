Assam: Four Noted Writers Bag Sahitya Akademi Awards

Assam

Rothindranath Goswami has been honored with the prestigious Bal Sahitya Award.
Four writers from Assam brought laurels to the State on Friday by bagging Sahitya Akademi Awards in different categories.

Rothindranath Goswami has been honored with the prestigious Bal Sahitya Award. His remarkable contributions to children's literature have garnered recognition and appreciation.

In addition, Jintu Gitartha has been conferred with the Yuva Sahitya Akademi Award for his exceptional work in the field of youth literature. The award acknowledges his talent and dedication to writing impactful stories for the younger generation.

Mainaosri Daimary has been bestowed with Yuva Sahitya Akademi Award in the Bodo language. Her remarkable achievements in Bodo literature have been recognized and celebrated.

Furthermore, Pratima Nandi Narzary has received the Bal Sahitya Akademi Award, acknowledging her outstanding contributions to children's literature.

Sahitya Akademi Award

