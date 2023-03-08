Assam: Freak Accident Takes Life of JCB Driver in Dokmoka

In yet abother freak mishap, a JCB driver lost his life after he was crushed to death by mountain stone while working at Dokmoka in Karbi Anglong.

The deceased has been identified as Ahad Ali.

Sources have revealed that the huge stone fell on the victim while he went underground for digging in the mountains. The incident happened when soil mining was being carrying in the area.

Ahad’s body has not been recovered yet. Investigation is underway.

In another instance, in January, a biker was tragically killed after being crushed by a speeding truck in Guwahati’s Six Mile area during the late hours of the day.

Sources said that the victim was en route Jalukbari from 7th mile when he was hit by the speeding truck and then getting crushed under it.

The deceased was identified as Amal Baruah, a resident of Dharapur in the city.

Following the incident, Jalukbari police reached the scene and recovered the body for post mortem.

It was however unclear if the driver of the truck was taken into custody.