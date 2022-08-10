Assam: Freak Accident Victim Maina Nayak Gets Rs 13.81 Lakh Compensation

Tea garden worker Maina Nayak, who sustained serious injuries while working at the tea factory, has received a compensation of Rs 13.41 by the Lepetkata Tea Estate Management on Wednesday.

The cheque was handed over by Assam Tea Tribes and Employment minister Sanjoy Kishan who visited the Gauhati Medical College Hospital (GMCH) where Nayak is being treated.

The incident took place last month when Nayak (24) was on her daily shift at the tea estate in the morning hours. She sustained serious injuries when she accidently entered into the dryer machine of the tea garden.

Following the incident, the woman was rushed to Assam Medical College and Hospital for treatment but doctors referred her to GMCH.

“Due to the negligence of the garden management, the incident happened. The woman injured herself by entering into CTC machine. The garden management is responsible for the incident because how the management has given her the permission to work at dryer machine,” said Lakhindra Kurmi, Assam Tea Tribes Students Association (ATTSA), Dibrugarh district secretary.

“We demand a high level inquiry into the incident. The garden management advocate on safety first, but there is no safety in the tea factory. The labour department has failed miserably to check the safety measures. We hold the manager responsible for the incident,” he added.