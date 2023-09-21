Assam: Fugitive Broker Accused Of Demanding Money From Patient In Barpeta Hospital

A broker collected money from the relatives of a patient on behalf of a doctor named Dr. Kiran K of Barpeta Cancer Centre in Assam, reports emerged on Thursday.
The accused broker, identified as Amarjyoti Mudia, hails from Belsor in Nalbari district.
The allegations suggest that Dr. Kiran K allegedly demanded a sum of Rs 1,34,000 through broker Amarjyoti for surgery conducted on a cancer patient named Srimant Medhi from Manikpur in Bongaigaon district.
Notably, the patient's treatment was originally covered by the Ayushman Card, making the demand for additional payment highly unnecessary.
It has been reported that after the surgery, while the patient was in the ICU, the broker threatened the patient's son, suggesting potential consequences if the demanded money wasn't paid. Despite the patient's treatment being covered, Amarjyoti relentlessly sought to recover the money.
The Barpeta police are currently conducting an investigation into the case.