Assam: Gandhian Shakuntala Choudhury Dies at 102

Gandhian Shakuntala Choudhury, who was honoured with the Padma Shri this year passed away. She was 102.

She was undergoing treatment for the last 10 years and died of old age-related ailments on Sunday night, her caretakers at Sarania Ashram in Guwahati said, which had been her home for decades.



Her body has been laid in the ashram for her well-wishers to pay their respects, and the last rites was performed at Nabagraha crematorium on Monday with full state honours, they added.



Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled her death and said she will be remembered for her steadfast belief in Gandhian values.



"Shakuntala Choudhary Ji will be remembered for her lifelong efforts to promote Gandhian values. Her noble work at the Sarania Ashram positively impacted many lives," he tweeted.



"Saddened by her passing away. My thoughts are with her family and countless admirers. Om Shanti," the prime minister added.



Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also expressed his condolences, tweeting, "Deeply anguished at the passing away of veteran Gandhian and Padma Shri Shakuntala Choudhary."



"Her life was devoted to selfless service, truth, simplicity and non-violence at Sarania Ashram, Guwahati where Mahatma Gandhi had stayed in 1946. My prayers for her sadgati Om Shanti!" Sarma added.



State Cabinet ministers Keshab Mahanta and Ranoj Pegu laid floral wreaths on the mortal remains of Chowdhary at the Sarania Ashram on behalf of the government.



Born in Guwahati, Shakuntala 'baideo' (elder sister), as she was affectionately called, was a bright student who went on to become a teacher, and it was during her stint at Guwahati's TC School that she came into contact with another Gandhian, Amalprova Das, whose father had donated his Sarania Hills property for setting up the ashram.



Das had urged Choudhury to join her to help run the Gram Sevika Vidyalaya and manage the Assam Branch of Kasturba Gandhi National Memorial Trust (KGNMT), following which she became the office secretary, entrusted with the task of running the trust's administration. She simultaneously worked as a teacher at the vidyalaya.



Choudghury succeeded Das as KGNMT's 'Pratinidhi' (head) in 1955 and for 20 years she steered the mission witnessing many developments like the Chinese aggression, the Tibetan refugee crisis, the language stir of 1960 and she led her team to provide relief and succour to the distressed.





