Assam: Ganja Worth Rs 3 Crore Seized In Kokrajhar

A huge amount of ganja was seized from a truck during a routine checking in Gossaigaon under Kokrajhar district in Assam.

As per reports, a truck bearing registration number NL-01-8879 was intercepted at a check gate.

Upon checking, nearly 70 packs of suspected ganja stacked below other goods in the truck’s bed were found.

The ganja was estimated to be around 500 to 700 kgs, the value of which is said to be Rs 3 crore.

The truck was reportedly en-route to Bihar from Shillong.

Meanwhile, police detained the driver and lodged an FIR.