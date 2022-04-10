Assam: Garbhanga Reserve Forest to be declared Wildlife Sanctuary

The Garbhanga reserve forest in Assam which borders neighbouring state Meghalaya is likely to be declared as a wildlife sanctuary soon.

If notified, the Garbhanga reserve forest would become the 25th wildlife sanctuary in the state.

A notification issued by the Assam government said, “In exercise of the powers conferred under Section 18(1), (2) of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972, as amended up-to-date, the governor of Assam is pleased to declare its intention to constitute the land described in the Schedules annexe here to as Garbhanga Wildlife Sanctuary.”

A total of 117 square kilometres of land area in Rani and Garbhanga reserve forest is likely to be notified as a wildlife sanctuary following settlement of rights.

The governor of Assam has also appointed deputy commissioner of Kamrup-Metro district as collector under the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972 under Section 18(B) of the Wildlife (Protection), Act, 1972 to inquire into and determine the existence, nature and extent of rights of any person in or over the land comprised within the limits described.

