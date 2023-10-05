Assam Gas Company Limited (AGCL) Recruitment For Various Posts – 2023

Assam Gas Company Limited (AGCL) is looking for energetic, dynamic and experienced professionals for engagement on Regular Basis for the following Posts in the Company.
The following post may entail working in any operational areas of AGCL.
1. General Manager/Dy. General Manager (Finance & Accounts)
No. of Vacancies: 01
Category: E07/E06 Grade
Age Limit: Minimum 53 years, Maximum 58 Years
Pay Scale: Rs 30,000 -1,10,000 with Grade Pay of Rs 17,500/Rs 16,900
Essential Qualification Required: Qualified Chartered Accountant from The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, OR Qualified CMA from The Institute of Costs Accountants of India, OR MBA with specialization in Finance
Experience Required: Candidates must possess minimum 21 (twenty-one) years of post qualification work experience in executive cadre in the field of Finance & Accounts in a PSU/Large Pvt sector organization with a turnover of at least Rs. 500 crores.
Preference will be given to candidates having relevant experience in Oil & Gas sector.
2. Chief Manager (Sales & Marketing)
No. of Vacancies: 01
Category: E05 Grade
Age Limit: Minimum 45 years, Maximum 50 Years
Pay Scale: Rs 30,000-1,10,000 With Grade Pay of Rs 16,300
Essential Qualification Required: Graduate in any Discipline; MBA/PGDBM with specialization in Sales/Marketing.
Experience Required: Candidates must possess minimum 18 (eighteen) years of work experience in the field of Sales & Marketing.
The candidates must have the experience of business development, creating a consumer base and should be proficient in the after-sales services.
Candidates having experience in Oil & Gas sector will get preference.
3. Dy. General Manager/Chief Manager
No. of Vacancies: 01
Category: E06/E05 Grade
Age Limit: Minimum 45 years, Maximum 50 Years
Pay Scale: Rs 30,000-1,10,000 with Grade Pay of Rs 16,900 - Rs 16,300
Essential Qualification Required: B.E/B.Tech in Instrumentation Engineering from recognized Institute
Experience Required: Candidates must possess minimum 21 (twenty-one) years work experience in Oil & Gas sector.
Preference will be given to candidates having experience in the field of Instrumentation, SCADA in a PSU/reputed Pvt organization.
4. Sr. Manager (Projects & Operations)
No. of Vacancies: 01
Category: E04 Grade
Age Limit: Minimum 45 years, Maximum 50 Years
Pay Scale: Rs 30,000-1,10,000 With Grade Pay of Rs 15,700
Essential Qualification Required: B.E/B.Tech in any branch of Engineering from recognized Institute
Experience Required: Candidates must possess minimum 15 (fifteen) years of total post qualification work experience in a PSU/Large Pvt sector organization with a turnover of at least Rs. 500 crores.
Preference will be given to candidates having work experience in Oil & Gas sector.
Must have experience in handling & coordinating Projects right from Planning to final execution in a reputed company.
Must have experience in Project control, Monitoring of Daily Progress Report, Technical submittals, preparation of relevant reports & schedules.
The candidate must have experience in planning inventory levels and execute all forecasting & planning programs.
5. Assistant Manager (Medical)
No. of Vacancies: 01
Category: E02 Grade
Age Limit: Maximum 35 years
Pay Scale: Rs 30,000 -1,10,000 with Grade Pay of Rs 14,500
Essential Qualification Required: Bachelor of Medicine & Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS) from a reputed Medical College/University recognized by Medical Council of India
Candidates having higher qualifications will get preference.
Experience Required: Candidates must have a valid registration certificate (MCI or State Medical Council) followed by at least 05 (five) years of Post qualification experience in a reputed hospital/Govt. Hospital/Health Centers/Organization, etc.
Candidates having work experience less than 05 (five) years and more than 02 (two) years may be considered for E01 Grade.
6. Asst. Manager (Public Relation)
No. of Vacancies: 01
Category: E02 Grade
Age Limit: Maximum 35 years
Pay Scale: Rs 30,000-1,10,000 with Grade Pay of Rs 14,500
Essential Qualification Required: Post Graduate degree in Mass Communication/Journalism/Public Relations of minimum 2 years duration
Experience Required: Minimum 05 (five) years of post qualification experience in a PSU/Govt. Sector/reputed Pvt organization in the following areas:
Dealing & coordinating with various government & private agencies/handling Print, Social, Electronic, Digital Media.
Experience in maintaining public relation and handling administrative activities.
7. CSR Officer
No. of Vacancies: 01
Category: E01 Grade
Age Limit: Maximum 30 years
Pay Scale: Rs 30,000 -1,10,000 with Grade Pay of Rs 13,900
Essential Qualification Required: Post Graduation in MSW/Sociology/Psychology
Candidate must possess preferably 02 (two) years of experience in handling CSR activities.
8. Security Officer
No. of Vacancies: 01
Category: E01 Grade
Age Limit: Maximum 47 years
Pay Scale: Rs 30,000 -1,10,000 with Grade Pay of Rs 13,900
Essential Qualification Required: Graduation in any discipline; Candidate must be a Retired/Ex-Serviceman having at least 20 (twenty) years of work experience in Central Armed Police Force/Defence services.
Out of the total work experience, the candidate must have at least 10 (ten) years of work experience in the position of Inspector/Subedar or its equivalent.
Candidates having post-retirement work experience in a PSU will get preference.
9. Operator
No. of Vacancies: 03
Category: S04 Grade
Age Limit: Minimum 18 years, Maximum 38Years
Pay Scale: Rs 14,000-60,500 with Grade Pay of Rs 7,600
Essential Qualification Required: Passed HSLC Examination from any Central or State recognized Boards.
How to Apply
Candidates fulfilling all the above clearly laid down criteria will have to visit the official website for the details of the vacancy and may download the application format. The filled-in application form along with all relevant self-attested (signed with dates) documents should be sent to the address:
“THE MANAGING DIRECTOR, ASSAM GAS COMPANY LIMITED, DULIAJAN, DIST-DIBRUGARH, PIN-786602, clearly superscribing the Post applied for on or before 16/10/2023.”
Selection Process
Only those candidates, who fulfill the eligibility criteria mentioned in this advertisement/notification as on the crucial date will be called for Personal Interview.
The selection process shall be conducted through a Personal Interview wherein selection shall be done in order of merit.
Candidates will be called for Personal Interview only on the basis of their declaration in the application form submitted.