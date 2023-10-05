Assam Gas Company Limited (AGCL) Recruitment For Various Posts – 2023

1. General Manager/Dy. General Manager (Finance & Accounts)

No. of Vacancies: 01

Category: E07/E06 Grade

Age Limit: Minimum 53 years, Maximum 58 Years

Pay Scale: Rs 30,000 -1,10,000 with Grade Pay of Rs 17,500/Rs 16,900

Essential Qualification Required: Qualified Chartered Accountant from The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, OR Qualified CMA from The Institute of Costs Accountants of India, OR MBA with specialization in Finance

Experience Required: Candidates must possess minimum 21 (twenty-one) years of post qualification work experience in executive cadre in the field of Finance & Accounts in a PSU/Large Pvt sector organization with a turnover of at least Rs. 500 crores.

Preference will be given to candidates having relevant experience in Oil & Gas sector.