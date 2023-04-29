Assam Gas Company Limited Signs Agreement With OIL

In February this year, the Assam government signed an agreement with OIL for the exploration of crude oil and natural gas in the northern bank of Brahmaputra. The state government signed Petroleum Exploration Licenses deeds for two open acreage licensing policy (OALP) blocks with Oil India Ltd in Guwahati on Thursday. Oil will invest around Rs 12 crores in these projects and will start seismic survey from February 2023. Ananda Kr. Das, Joint Secretary & Director (Geology & Mining), Government of Assam & J.P Das, Executive Director (Frontier Basin), OIL, have signed the deeds on behalf of Government and Oil India Limited.