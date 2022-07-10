Assam Gaurav Awardee Kalpana Boro Passes Away

Kalpana Boro, noted Anganwadi worker and Assam Gaurav awardee, has passed away on Sunday due to cancer.

Sources said Boro had been battling cancer for a long time.

She breathed her last at her residence in Rowta under Assam’s Udalguri district.

Kalpana Boro is known for efficient rapport building with community as an Anganwadi worker. She showed great performance in providing Supplementary Nutrition & regular growth monitoring of SAM (severe acute malnutrition) children.

Boro was also instrumental in effectively conducting preschool education for all round development of children.

Earlier this year in January, Boro was awarded the ‘Assam Gaurav Award’ by the state government for public service.