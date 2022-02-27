Assam: Gaurav Somani Appointed APCC Secretary

State Congress spokesperson Gaurav Somani has been appointed as Secretary of Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC).

The appointment was made by Indian National Congress president Sonia Gandhi.

The state APCC President, Bhupen Bora, said in a letter, ““Congress party has entrusted trust upon you to shoulder the new responsibilities with commitment, dedication and sincerity. The newly constituted committee will endeavor to propagate the ideology, to transform the great objectives of INC to a tangible reality and will fight for the cause of common people. Congress will indeed emerge as a shining tower and will bring a new dawn of hopes and aspirations.”

“I am sure that our Congress party will be highly benefitted from your wise advice, vast knowledge, rich and varied experiences. I am confident that you will serve with devotion to strengthening the Congress party in the days to come,” he added.

Notably, Somani is also the state president of the All India Professionals’ Congress (AIPC).