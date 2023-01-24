Assam All Geared Up To Celebrate 74th Republic Day

With the 74th Independence day round the corner, Assam is all geared up to celebrate it with full swing and enthusiasm. Different districts of Assam are taking up various initiatives and practices in order to celebrate and glorify the event of Republic day.

Meanwhile, the banned militant outfit, ULFA-I calls for Assam bandh on 26th January 2023 with a total shutdown hours from 12 am to 6pm as they raised the concern that Assam was never a part of the colonial India.

On the other hand, there are rehearsals being continued in full swing for the Republic day celebration which is to be organized in Sammanya Kshetra in Golaghat. In this celebration program- military, paramilitary forces and several other police platoons will be participating in order to pay tribute to the auspicious day marked in Indian constitution.

On the other hand, North Lakhimpur government higher secondary school will conduct parade, which will be attended by Assam Police, Home Guard, Police Battalions and NCC Scouts and Guides. The preparations of parade are carried on with full enthusiasm as it will mark the celebration of the 74th Republic Day.