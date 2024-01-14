Assam Gears Up For Magh Bihu Festivities
Despite the cold winter weather, Assam is getting ready to rejoice in the festivities of Magh Bihu or Bhogali Bihu.
Markets are bustling with people purchasing an array of dishes, including Pitha (rice cake), fresh cream, thick creamy curd, golden honey, and various types of Laddus made from coconut, jaggery, sesame seeds, rice flour, puffed rice, and more. Bhogali Melas have been arranged in different parts of Guwahati, the capital of Assam.
Dhrubajyoti Das, a shopkeeper, expressed that preparations are in full swing for Magh Bihu, and people are flocking to buy traditional delectable food items. He mentioned, "We have prepared curd and fresh cream in our own house. We are selling curd at Rs 150 per liter and fresh cream at Rs 600 per liter," and added that the customers' response has been positive.
Manikut Bayan mentioned that the organizers have facilitated the Bhogali Mela, providing a platform for them to sell their products. "Everyone is now in celebration mode. We are selling various delicious food items here, and we have received a good response from the customers," said Manikut Bayan.
On the other hand, Alkas Hussain, a customer, shared that the people of Assam are gearing up to celebrate Bhogali Bihu. The markets in Guwahati are bustling with people buying delicious foods, and preparations for the state's biggest festival are in full swing.
Magh Bihu, or Bhogali Bihu, is a harvest festival celebrated in Assam, marking the culmination of the harvesting season in the local month of Magh during mid-January.
The people of the state celebrate the festival with community feasts after the annual harvest. The night before Magh Bihu is known as Uruka, or Bihu Eve, and the people of the state are eagerly anticipating the celebrations on Sunday.