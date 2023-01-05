Assam Girl Who Goes Missing from Nagaon Arrested in Pakistan

In a mysterious incident, an Assam girl who went missing has been arrested and kept in prison in Pakistan jail. The mother of the girl now wants justice and approached Delhi High Court for seeking justice.

According to reports, the woman, Wahida Begum sold property worth Rs. 1 crore 60 lakhs which she received after her husband Mohammad Mohsin Khan’s death.

The woman went missing from Nagaon on November 10 after which her mother lodged an FIR at Nagaon police station.

On November 30, the woman’s mother Aarifa Khatun received a phone call from an unknown number of Pakistan and informed that Wahida Begum was arrested in Pakistan on November 25.

A Pakistani lawyer has also sent legal notice through WhatsApp in Aarifa Khatun’s number. The lawyer said that a copy of the notice has also been sent to Indian Embassy in Pakistan.

However, Aarifa Khatun didn’t receive any help from Assam Police and therefore, she sought help from Pakistan Embassy in India through lawyer Santosh Suman but she didn’t get any help from the Embassy and decided to move to Delhi High Court.

The hearing of the case will now take place on Friday (January 6).