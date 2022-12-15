Assam

Assam: 3 Including a Child Killed in Wild Elephants Attack in Goalpara

The incident took place on the Lakhipur-Agia road of the Lakhipur forest range in the Goalpara district
At least three persons, including a child, were killed and two others injured after they were attacked by a herd of wild elephants in Assam's Goalpara district on Thursday, said Dhruba Dutta, the forest range officer of Lakhipur.

Two vehicles were also damaged by the elephants. The incident took place on the Lakhipur-Agia road of the Lakhipur forest range in the Goalpara district.

Dhruba Dutta said three persons, including a child, were killed after the elephant herd attacked two vehicles.

"Two others were also injured. They were rushed to a hospital," he added.

