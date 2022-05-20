Assam: Golaghat Man Stabbed To Death By Assailant

A man from Golaghat in Assam was killed in an attack by an assailant on Friday in which his wife and child were also injured.
The incident took place at Athkheliya Charingia village in Golaghat. The man, identified as Dwipen Das, was stabbed by an assailant with sharp weapons.
The assailant has been identified as Najidul Hussain. According to reports, he attacked the victim with sharp weapons, killing him on the spot.
Meanwhile, the wife and child of the victim Dwipen Das were also injured in the attack as the assailant Hussain reportedly attacked all three members of the family.
The injured were immediately rushed to the Jorhat Medical College and Hospital (JMCH) for treatment. The reason behind the attack on the family is not clear yet.
Following the attack on the family, the enraged locals of the area damaged the residence of the assailant.
Local police reached the spot and have initiated an investigation into the incident. They said that the people set the set fire to Hussain’s house and a poultry farm that he owned.