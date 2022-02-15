Assam: Golden Pearl Tea Sold At Rs 99,999 Per Kg

Nahorchukbari Golden Pearl, a special hand crafted tea from Assam’s Dibrugarh district was sold at record Rs 99,999 per kilo on Monday at Guwahati Tea Auction Centre.

“Hand crafted to bring to the connoisseur in your delicate, floral character of select Assam clones,” the tea growers said.

The speciality tea was sold at the GTAC by Parcon (India) Pvt. Ltd. This equalizes the record price established at the GTAC by Manohari Tea Estate a few weeks ago.

In December last year, “Manohari Gold” was sold at an all-time high record price of Rs 99,999 per keg at the GTAC.

Assam Tea Traders, who is known for purchasing high-value speciality Assam tea, made the purchase.

Nahorchukbari factory is located in Lahowal near the Dibrugarh airport. The factory is owned by AFT Techno Trade and was established in 2018 by three partners–Noor Alam khan, Imran Khan and Aslam Khan.

These erstwhile small tea growers from Nahorchuk in Ekora gaon, Dikom dream of producing the best Assam teas from their group of small tea growers.

They have recently registered with the GTAC and will also be selling their CTC teas at the auctions under the same brand name.