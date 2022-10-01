Assam: Goods Worth Crores Destroyed In Silapathar Market Fire

A massive fire broke out at a market area at Silapathar in Assam’s Dhemaji district on Friday night.

As many as 12 shops in the vicinity were gutted in the unprecedented fire, sources said.

The affected buildings include a goods shop and also a factory workshop.

The cause of the fire is yet be ascertained.

It is learned that goods worth close to crores were destroyed in the fire.

Following the incident, around seven fire tenders rushed to the scene and were able to douse the blaze.

Recently, a massive destroyed property worth lakhs in Meghalaya’s Ri bhoi district and Assam’s Kamrup Metro.

The incident occurred at a rubber factory in 11 mile of Jorabat.

It is suspected that the fire was caused by mechanical failure.