Assam Government Launches E-Textbooks For Classes Pre-Primary to 12

On his official Twitter platform the minister wrote, “Inaugurated E-Textbooks of all classes from Pre-Primary to XII at SSA today. 475 titles of Textbooks in 8 medium and 19 languages will now be available in downloadable format in the portals of SCERT, SEBA and AHSEC. This will help our students, teachers and guardians in accessing textbooks anytime and anywhere. Shri Debananda Hazarika and Sri Tulsi Barthakur, Chairman and VC of ASTPPCL along with other officials of Dept of Education joined me on the occasion.”