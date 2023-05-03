Assam Government Launches E-Textbooks For Classes Pre-Primary to 12

In a bid to make education accessible to every student across the state, the Assam Government has taken a major step forward by launching e-textbooks for classes pre-primary to 12.
Education Minister Ranoj Pegu inaugurated the online system for downloading textbooks in PDF files from three websites, making it easier for students to access the books from anywhere.
The digital textbooks have been published in 19 languages and 8 mediums, ensuring that every student in the state can benefit from this initiative. To make the digital textbooks available to students, the government has uploaded around 54,000 profiles on the Shiksha Setu app, including 45,000 government schools and 10,000 central government and private schools.
To further support the digitalization measures, the government has also announced that it will be giving tablets to teachers for teaching through the Shiksha Setu App. This will ensure that students can have a more interactive learning experience, and teachers can provide quality education using digital resources.
In the first phase, students will get the opportunity to download PDF copies of 475 titles of textbooks, and the version of the digital textbook has been released today. A section of students in the state will benefit from the e-textbook, which will be available to download from the websites.
In addition, the Education Minister also commented on the results of Gunotsav, stating that textbooks have been prepared in 19 languages and distributed to 46,69,501 students across the state. He also mentioned that 1,90,26,501 books have been distributed to students in the state, highlighting the government's efforts towards promoting education.
Furthermore, the Education Minister emphasized that the teacher transfer portal is transparent, and everything will be seen when teachers apply for transfer after completing ten years of service. He also mentioned that specially-abled teachers can apply for transfer after completing two years of service.
On his official Twitter platform the minister wrote, “Inaugurated E-Textbooks of all classes from Pre-Primary to XII at SSA today. 475 titles of Textbooks in 8 medium and 19 languages will now be available in downloadable format in the portals of SCERT, SEBA and AHSEC. This will help our students, teachers and guardians in accessing textbooks anytime and anywhere. Shri Debananda Hazarika and Sri Tulsi Barthakur, Chairman and VC of ASTPPCL along with other officials of Dept of Education joined me on the occasion.”