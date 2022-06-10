Assam Government Reconstitutes Advisory Board on Child Labour

The state-level advisory board on child labour has been reconstituted by the Assam government for a period of three years.

The main function of the advisory board is to review implementation of the existing provisions of the legislations governing employment of children.

An official statement issued on Friday said, “Additionally, the board will also provide inputs and suggestions on legislative and welfare measures for the overall well-being and safety of the working children.”

“Furthermore, the advisory board will hold meetings at regular intervals to review the welfare measures,” it said.

The advisory board will include a total of 11 government representatives.

The board will be headed by labour welfare minister Sanjoy Kishan as chairman and chief secretary Jishnu Barua as vice-chairman.

Krishna Kamal Tanti, MLA, Rangapara constituency and Terash Gowalla, MLA, Duliajan constituency will be the two state legislative assembly representatives.

Meanwhile, one representative each from voluntary organisations Assam Sewa Samity and The Lions Club; and one representative each from the Assam Branch, Indian Tea Association, Assam Manufacturers Association, Indian National Trade Union Congress, Assam Chah Mazdoor Sangha (ACMS), All India Trade Union Congress, Assam State Committee and Bharatiya Chah Mazdoor Sangha (BCMS) will also be part of the board.