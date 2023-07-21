Assam Government To Ban Sale Of Water Bottles Below 1 Ltr To Curb Plastic Waste

In a bid to promote environmental sustainability and curb plastic waste, the Assam government on Friday decided to prohibit the sale of water bottles below 1 litre in the state, effective from October 2.
In a recent state cabinet meeting that took place at Janata Bhawan in Guwahati’s Dispur, several significant decisions were made by the Assam government, aiming to address crucial infrastructure and governance issues.
The Water Resources Department has taken a bold step towards development by securing a loan of Rs 2,097 crore from The Asian Development Bank. This substantial financial aid will be utilized to construct a 72 km embankment, enhancing the state's water resource management and irrigation capabilities.
Another vital decision concerns the appointment of retired officers of the Assam government as State Inquiry Officers. Tasked with investigating allegations of corruption, these officers will play a pivotal role in ensuring transparency and accountability within the administrative system. To motivate them to carry out their duties diligently, the state government has approved a compensation of Rs 1 lakh for each case handled.
Additionally, recognizing the importance of electricity in the state's development, the government has allocated Rs 265 crore as a subsidy to the electricity board. This financial support will help in making electricity accessible and affordable to the citizens.
Addressing another pressing issue, the cabinet has entrusted L&T with the responsibility of completing the Guwahati water supply project. This move aims to expedite the implementation of the scheme, ensuring better access to safe drinking water for the residents. Additionally, the Jal Board will be entrusted with overseeing the project, replacing the existing Guwahati Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA).
These decisions by the state cabinet reflect the government's commitment to fostering development, curbing corruption, and safeguarding the environment. The initiatives are anticipated to have a positive impact on the state's progress, enhancing the quality of life for its residents and fostering a more transparent and efficient governance system.