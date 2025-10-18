Assam Governor Approves Cabinet Reshuffle, Key Departments Reassigned

The Governor of Assam, Lakshman Prasad Acharya, has approved a cabinet reshuffle, reassigning key departments among four state ministers.

Charan Boro has been assigned the Bodoland Welfare and Transport departments, marking his first cabinet portfolio. These departments were previously managed by U. G. Brahma (Bodoland Welfare) and Jogen Mohan (Transport).

Other changes include:

U. G. Brahma will continue to oversee Handloom, Textiles and Sericulture, and Soil Conservation.

Jogen Mohan retains Hill Areas and Indigenous & Tribal Faith and Culture, and will additionally manage Co-operation and Public Works (Buildings & National Highways).

Nandita Gorlosa continues with Sports and Youth Welfare, and Welfare of Minorities and Development.

All other departmental assignments remain unchanged.

The reshuffle reflects administrative adjustments within the state government aimed at reallocating responsibilities among ministers.

