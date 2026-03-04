Assam Governor Celebrates Holi With Assam Rifles Troops In Silchar

The spirit of Holi resonated strongly at the Headquarters Inspector General(East) in Srikona, Silchar, where Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya joined troops of the Assam Rifles in celebrating the festival of colours on Wednesday.

The Governor, accompanied by First Lady Kumud Devi, participated in the festivities at the 38 Assam Rifles camp, interacting warmly with personnel and their families. The programme featured an impressive pipe band performance along with a traditional khukri dance display, showcasing the regiment’s martial heritage and cultural vibrancy.

During the event, the Governor applauded the discipline and dedication of the forces, acknowledging their steadfast role in safeguarding national security, particularly in sensitive regions of the Northeast. He later joined the jawans in applying colours, exchanging greetings, and sharing festive cheer.

As part of the celebration, a ceremonial tree plantation drive was also undertaken within the camp premises, symbolising renewal and harmony themes closely associated with Holi.

Extending his wishes to the people of Assam, the Governor conveyed hope that the festival would foster unity, goodwill and collective progress across communities.

President’s Message of Unity and Hope

In a post on X, she said that the festival of colours spreads love and optimism, while strengthening unity and brotherhood among people. She wished that Holi would bring joy to every life and inspire collective efforts toward building a developed India.

"Heartfelt Holi greetings to all my fellow citizens from my side. This festival of colours infuses love and hope into people's lives and strengthens mutual unity and brotherhood. My wish is that this festival brings happiness into everyone's life and that we all together contribute to building a developed nation," President Murmu said on 'X'.

Festival Rooted in Tradition

Holi, one of India’s most widely celebrated festivals, draws from ancient Hindu lore symbolising the victory of righteousness over evil. The observance traditionally begins with Holika Dahan, the ceremonial lighting of a bonfire, followed by a day of colour play, music and communal gatherings.

Across Assam and the rest of the country, the festival was marked with enthusiasm, blending cultural tradition with a renewed sense of solidarity.