Assam Govt Names 23 Litterateurs To Get Literary Pension For 2022-23

The government of Assam on Tuesday announced the names of the renowned personalities to receive the annual Literary Pension for the year 2022-23.

A total of 23 noted Assamese litterateurs have been named by the Assam government for this year’s pension.

The litterateurs set to receive the pension this year are Tarun Barman, Anandaram Barua, Ashok Kumar Barma, Manomati Kurmi, Paran Baruah, Shruti Singh, Dr. Basanta Kumar Sharma, Dr. Bidyeshwar Doley, Dr. Bharati Dutta, Prakash Chandra Rabha, Nijara Barthakur, Dev Prasad Talukdar, Dr. Jayanta Kumar Goswami, Dr. Malaya Khound, Dhirendra Talukdar, Bipul Chandra Bhattacharya, Shishir Sengupta, Pari Rongpi, Rafiqul Hussain and Achyutyananda Dev Goswami.

It may be noted that in 2020, the Assam government had picked up 43 litterateurs for a literary pension for the year 2020-21. In a statement, Dispur had said that the 43 writers should contact the Directorate of Higher Education, Kahilipara for their pension.