Assam Govt. Achieves Milestones In Two Years: BJP Spokesperson Manash Deka

As Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma marked his government's two years in power today, state Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Manash Deka thanked all the ethnic groups in Assam for their constant trust and support towards the government in the last two years.
Addressing a press conference in New Delhi to mark the two-year anniversary of the Assam Government, Deka said, “Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the government has been following the 'Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas' (Collective Effort Inclusive Growth) motto, which has been instrumental in taking many steps for the overall growth and development of Assam.”
Deka added that the government has procured 8.35 lakh metric tonnes of paddy, providing employment to one lakh people in the state.
The spokesperson also mentioned that the border issues between Assam-Meghalaya and Assam-Arunachal have been resolved. He added that the number of MBBS seats has been increased and drugs worth Rs 1,430 crore have been seized amid the state government's successful war on drugs campaign.
“The government has also opened seven new cancer hospitals in Assam by the Himanta Biswa Sarma-led government,” he added.
He further mentioned that the Guinness World Record on Bihu by the government is yet another achievement made by the state government.
The spokesperson ended his speech by stating that the BJP allies will get a single majority in the 2024 polls.