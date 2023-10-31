Assam Govt Announces 12,600 Vacancies For Grade III and IV Posts

Taking to ‘X’, the Chief Minister wrote, "As per my previous announcement, the Government of Assam has today advertised 12,600 vacancies for Grade III and IV positions. Additionally, we have also advertised over 5,000 vacancies in the police department this month. The Health department has already advertised around 3,000 vacancies, and we are planning to advertise over 10,000 vacancies in the Education department soon. Our continuous efforts aim to create a brighter future for the youth of our state".