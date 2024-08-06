Assam Govt Announces Special Recruitment Drive For SSA Teachers

“With a view to support, strengthen and improve the quality of Elementary Education in the State of Assam and in pursuance of Govt. approval vide eFile No. 517326, dated 02/08/2024 and in exercise of powers under the Assam Elementary Education (Provincialisation) (4th Amendment) Rules, 2024, online applications are hereby invited from willing and eligible candidates who are working as Contractual and State Pool Contractual teachers under Samagra Shiksha Assam (SSA) through the official website of DEE, Assam, i.e. https://dee.assam.gov.in for filling up of 35,133 (Thirty Five Thousand One Hundred and Thirty Three) consisting of Assistant Teacher of Lower Primary, Assistant Teacher of Upper Primary and Science Graduate Teacher in Upper Primary etc. in the initial Pay of Pay Band 2 (PB-2) @ Rs. 14,000/- to Rs. 70,000/- plus Grade Pay and other allowances as admissible as per "The Assam Service (Revision of Pay) (Amendment) Rules, 2019,” the advertisement mentioned.