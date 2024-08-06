Assam Govt Announces Special Recruitment Drive For SSA Teachers

The Assam government has released an advertisement for special recruitment drive for contractual and state pool contractual teachers under the Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA), education minister Ranoj Pegu informed via social media on Tuesday.
This comes after the state cabinet in June decided to carry out a special recruitment drive for 35,000 Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA) teachers to bring them under the ambit of the government. This is being done as the government cannot regularize their positions, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had informed.
“With a view to support, strengthen and improve the quality of Elementary Education in the State of Assam and in pursuance of Govt. approval vide eFile No. 517326, dated 02/08/2024 and in exercise of powers under the Assam Elementary Education (Provincialisation) (4th Amendment) Rules, 2024, online applications are hereby invited from willing and eligible candidates who are working as Contractual and State Pool Contractual teachers under Samagra Shiksha Assam (SSA) through the official website of DEE, Assam, i.e. https://dee.assam.gov.in for filling up of 35,133 (Thirty Five Thousand One Hundred and Thirty Three) consisting of Assistant Teacher of Lower Primary, Assistant Teacher of Upper Primary and Science Graduate Teacher in Upper Primary etc. in the initial Pay of Pay Band 2 (PB-2) @ Rs. 14,000/- to Rs. 70,000/- plus Grade Pay and other allowances as admissible as per "The Assam Service (Revision of Pay) (Amendment) Rules, 2019,” the advertisement mentioned.
The candidates, as on 31st July, 2024, must be working as Contractual and State Pool Contractual teachers under SSA.
The candidates must complete 5 years of continuous service as on 31st July, 2024 as Contractual and State Pool Contractual teachers under SSA.
The eligible candidates shall apply online in the official website of DEE, Assam, i.e. https:/ /dee.assam.gov.in. from 10:00 AM of 06.08.2024 to Midnight of 12.08.2024.
No offline applications will be accepted.
The Director of Elementary Education, Assam reserves the right to cancel or postpone the recruitment at any state without assigning any reason thereof.
A candidate shall apply in the same category of post that he/she was holding as Contractual or State Pool Contractual Teacher and only in one post.
Documents required will be notified on the online portal.
Applications can be submitted on the official website: dee.assam.gov.in