The Assam government on Thursday appointed Joint Secretary, Home and Political department, Kisan Kumar Sharma, as the Controlling Authority for Private Security Agencies in the state.

Sharma will be responsible for grant, renewal, cancellation of licence under the Private Security Agencies (Regulation) Act, 2005, an official release stated.

He will also look after the overall superintendence and monitoring of the Private Security Agencies across the state, the release added.