Assam Govt Dismisses ACS Officer Nandita Konwar from Service

Assam Civil Service (ACS) officer Nandita Konwar has been dismissed by the state government after she was convicted in a bribery case. Konwar, while serving as a Project Director, Dist Rural Development Agency of Kamrup(Metro), had demanded bribe for release of payment over MPLADS work & was caught red-handed in 2017.

The case was tried in the court of the Special Judge, Assam. The court, after many hearings, convicted Nandita Konwar vide order dated 8.4.2021 in Special Case No. 22/2017 under sections 7/13 (2) of PC Act, 1988 and sentenced Konwar to undergo rigorous imprisonment for 3 years and also fine of Rs 12,000 in default rigorous imprisonment for one month under Section 7 of PC Act, 1988 and also sentenced her to undergo rigorous imprisonment for four years and also fine of Rs 20,000 in default rigorous imprisonment for two months under Section 13 (2) of PC Act, 1988.

After careful examination of the court order and with Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's approval, the Personnel Department issued an order on Monday to dismiss Nandita Konwar from service.

Konwar was also sentenced to four years of imprisonment on April 8, 2021 by a special court in Guwahati.

The vigilance and anti-corruption bureau of Assam police in 2015 had arrested the ACS officer for allegedly accepting a bribe from a member of an NGO.

Konwar, daughter of former Assam Congress minister and ex-governor of Bihar and Tripura Devananda Konwar, was allegedly caught red-handed at Chandmari on October 8, 2015.

Konwar was arrested for allegedly demanding and receiving Rs 12,000 from Purna Chetry, adviser to Durga Sarovar Unnayan Samity, an NGO.





