Assam Govt Employee Arrested for Taking Bribe in Dibrugarh

Officials of the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption cell of Assam arrested an employee of the state education department while he was taking bribe.

The arrested person has been identified as Nabajyoti Das, an employee of the Block Elementary Education Officer of the Khowang Division in Dibrugarh district of Assam.

He is currently under police custody.

This is the second government employee arrested in a day by the anti-corruption cell.

Earlier today, the District Excise Superintendent of Morigaon was caught red-handed by the anti-corruption cell and local police while taking a bribe of Rs 20,000. The accused, namely Barsha Bora Bordoloi, allegedly demanded Rs 1 lakh from the complainant in lieu of providing license for an open shop.