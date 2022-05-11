Assam Govt Extends 'Jeep Safari' at Kaziranga Till May End

Assam forest department has extended the ‘jeep safari’ service at Kaziranga National Park till the end of this month, a fresh notification stated.

Modifying its previous notification, jeep safari in Kaziranga National Park was extended up to May 31 for the current tourist season 2021-22.

The modification was done in the interest of public service subject to the conditions of the road and further short notice to this effect, Ramesh Kumar Gogoi, Divisional Forest Officer Eastern Assam Wildlife Division, Bokakhat, said.

Earlier yesterday, the state government had provided one-time financial assistance to people involved in the jeep safari, tourist guides on the occasion of completion of a year of Himanta Biswa Sarma’s dispensation.

This was done to alleviate the economic stress of the people engaged in jeep safaris at the park.

Moreover, a relief package of Rs 25,000 to more than 400 plus gypsy drivers, guides to overcome their losses due to the COVID-19 pandemic was also granted.

Also Read: Tata Technologies Partners With Assam Govt To Transform Polytechnics, ITIs Into Centres Of Excellence