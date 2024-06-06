Assam Govt Forms Sub-Committee To 'Take Orunodoi To Every Family'

The Assam government on Thursday decided to form a cabinet sub-committee consisting of five state ministers to look into the financial viability of taking 'Orunodoi' to every family in the state.
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the government plans to take its flagship 'Orunodoi' scheme to saturation level, that is, to every possible beneficiary, as promised during the Lok Sabha polls.
Sarma, while speaking at a press conference today after the Assam cabinet meeting, said that the sub-committee will consist of ministers Ajanta Neog, Ranoj Pegu, Bimal Bora, Keshab Mahanta, and Ranjeet Kumar Dass.
It will look into defining the term 'family' to encompass as many beneficiaries as possible and also ascertain the financial viability of extending the benefits to not burden the state exchequer.
Meanwhile, the first Assam cabinet meeting since the Lok Sabha polls also decided on the roadmap to gain UNESCO World Heritage Site status for Charaideo Maidam at the earliest.
The cabinet decided on contacting ambassadors of every member state of the UNESCO through the External Affairs Ministry to consider voting in favour of Charaideo Maidam to gain the coveted status.
Addressing the presser, Himanta Biswa Sarma said, "The state government has worked hard in the past year. ICOMOS has sent a positive report to UNESCO. In July, there is a UNESCO meeting in Delhi under India's lead. The state government will contact ambassadors of every member state through the Ministry of External Affairs to consider granting the status and speed up the process."