Assam Govt Handing Over Unsolved Drugs Cases To NCB

In a bid to end the drug menace in the state, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday informed that the state government will be handing over unsolved drug cases to the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB).

"Assam government is handing over a few drug cases to NCB so that they can establish forward and backward linkages that are not in our jurisdiction. We hope that Assam becomes a role model after five years,” he told reporters on Saturday.

Notably, the move comes after a letter was to top state government authorities by NCB director general (DG) Satya Narayan Pradhan in November 2021, stating that states should consider sending cases, having inter-state or international ramifications, to it in order to take the investigation to a logical conclusion.

Earlier on September 24, the then Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal formally launched the 'Free Drugs Scheme' for 651 tea garden hospitals of the state at a National Health Mission programme.