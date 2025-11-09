Assam Govt Hands Over Appointment Letters to TET-Cleared Teachers

The Assam government on Sunday appointed 5,550 teachers across the state, marking a significant step in strengthening the education sector.

The appointments, based on merit and candidates’ performance in the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET), were formalized in a ceremony where Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma personally handed over appointment letters.

The newly appointed teachers, covering LP and UP levels, received their letters at a function held at the Khanapara Veterinary College grounds.

Speaking at the event, CM Dr. Sarma emphasized the government’s commitment to providing employment to one lakh youth during its tenure. He reflected on past administrations, noting that previous governments had rarely appointed more than 20,000–25,000 teachers in a single term.

Dr. Sarma also highlighted the challenges of earlier recruitment processes, saying, “Even after appointment, many teachers faced delays in receiving salaries due to corruption, legal disputes, and administrative hurdles. From the 1980s onwards, government recruitment has been complex, and political considerations often delayed job stability.”

Of the new appointees, 3,800 candidates have been recruited for LP-level posts, while 1,750 candidates have been appointed at the UP level.

The recruitment process, which had been stalled for nearly two years due to various reasons, resumed in March of this year for eligible candidates.

Additionally, the final selection process for graduate and postgraduate teacher positions has already been completed, Education Minister Dr.Ranoj Pegu confirmed.

The appointment ceremony saw the presence of Education Minister Dr. Ranoj Pegu, Minister Jayanta Mallabarua, CEM of Mising Autonomous Council Paramananda Chayengia, Narayan Konwar, Sanjay Dutta, along with several departmental officials, candidates, and their family members.

Also Read: Assam TET-Cum-Recruitment Test Results to Be Declared Today